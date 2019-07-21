Jaiswal, Bowlers Help India U19 Beat England U19 by Five Wickets

A combined bowling effort followed by a sedate half century from Yashasvi Jaiswal led India Under-19 to a five-wicket win over England Under-19 in the first 50-over encounter of the tri-series, also involving Bangladesh, in Worcester on Sunday (July 21).
Opting to bat, Lewis Goldsworthy (58) was the top scorer for England but Kartik Tyagi (3 for 35), Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 40), Sushant Mishra (2 or 39) and Vidyadhar Patil (2 for 46) didn't allow the home team to dominate at any stage. England were bundled out for just 204 in 46.3 overs.
India chased down the total without any trouble as Jaiswal scored 78 off 115 deliveries, studded with nine fours, to lead his team to victory.
Earlier, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes and George Hill got into the 20s but couldn't convert their scores into something substantial. There were some decent partnerships at the top order but Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and never allowed English batsmen to get going.
In response, Qamran Iqbal (10) fell early to James Taylor but Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena (43) added 92 runs for the second wicket to keep England out of the game. The stand was finally broken in the 24th over when Hamidullah Qadri got rid of Saxena but by then the game was in India's favour.
Coming in at No. 4, skipper Priyam Garg slammed 38 off just 33 deliveries but couldn't complete the job. Jaiswal too was run out at the end but India got over the line without much fuss.
The next game will be played between England and Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.
