starts in
days hours mins

Jaiswal, Bowlers Help India U19 Beat England U19 by Five Wickets

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
Jaiswal, Bowlers Help India U19 Beat England U19 by Five Wickets

A combined bowling effort followed by a sedate half century from Yashasvi Jaiswal led India Under-19 to a five-wicket win over England Under-19 in the first 50-over encounter of the tri-series, also involving Bangladesh, in Worcester on Sunday (July 21).

Opting to bat, Lewis Goldsworthy (58) was the top scorer for England but Kartik Tyagi (3 for 35), Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 40), Sushant Mishra (2 or 39) and Vidyadhar Patil (2 for 46) didn't allow the home team to dominate at any stage. England were bundled out for just 204 in 46.3 overs.

India chased down the total without any trouble as Jaiswal scored 78 off 115 deliveries, studded with nine fours, to lead his team to victory.

Earlier, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes and George Hill got into the 20s but couldn't convert their scores into something substantial. There were some decent partnerships at the top order but Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and never allowed English batsmen to get going.

In response, Qamran Iqbal (10) fell early to James Taylor but Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena (43) added 92 runs for the second wicket to keep England out of the game. The stand was finally broken in the 24th over when Hamidullah Qadri got rid of Saxena but by then the game was in India's favour.

Coming in at No. 4, skipper Priyam Garg slammed 38 off just 33 deliveries but couldn't complete the job. Jaiswal too was run out at the end but India got over the line without much fuss.

The next game will be played between England and Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.

divyansh saxenaGeorge hillIndiaindia aIndia vs Englandjack haynesgQamran Iqbal

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more