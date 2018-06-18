Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jake Ball Extends Nottinghamshire Stay by Three Years

AFP | Updated: June 18, 2018, 3:48 PM IST
File image of Jake Ball. (Getty Images)

England pace bowler Jake Ball committed himself to English county championship side Nottinghamshire for a further three years on Monday.

The 27-year-old -- capped four times at Test level since making his debut against Pakistan in 2016 -- says he is delighted to be remaining with his home county with the new contract keeping him there till the end of the 2021 campaign.

Ball, who has also played 17 times for England in One Day Internationals, helped Notts to success in both the One Day Cup and the T20 Blast last season as well as being instrumental in their regaining their county championship first division status.

"Being Notts born and bred, I'm delighted to sign up to my home county for three more years," Ball told the club's website.

"It was fantastic to be involved in the success we had last year and I hope we can have more as a club in the seasons to come."

Head coach Peter Moores said that Ball's vote of confidence in the club was a terrific news for the development of both the club and the player.

"He continues to develop as a player and his contributions across all three formats have been instrumental in our success over the last 12 months," said Moores.

"He has the ability to change a game through his pace and movement and that's something everyone wants in their team."

