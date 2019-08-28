Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Qualifier 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2019

2ND INN

Ballari Tuskers

201/7 (20.0)

Ballari Tuskers
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

150/7 (18.5)

Belagavi Panthers need 52 runs in 7 balls at 44.57 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record

IANS |August 28, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Jalaj Saxena Achieves Rare First-Class Record

Alur: The Duleep Trophy contest between India Red and India Blue ended without a result but all-rounder Jalaj Saxena achieved a rare feat.

While playing for India Blue, the 32-year-old became the only uncapped player to score over 6,000 runs beside scalping 300 wickets in first-class cricket.

With this, Saxena has entered an elite group of legends to achieve the feat but he is the only one who is still to get a call in the national team. So far, the right-arm off-spinner has featured in 113 first-class games, amassing 6,044 runs and 305 wickets.

Despite such performances, Saxena, who was pocketed by Delhi Capitals in IPL this year for Rs 20 lakh, has been overlooked by the national selectors.

bcciIndiaJalaj Saxena

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...