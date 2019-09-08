Jalaj Saxena Added to India A Squad as Cover for K.Gowtham
All-rounder Jalaj Saxena has been called in as cover for K Gowtham in the India A squad for the first four-day game in Thiruvananthapuram against South Africa A. Gowtham, the Karnataka all-rounder, is unwell and being monitored by the BCCI medical team.
