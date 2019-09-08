Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jalaj Saxena Added to India A Squad as Cover for K.Gowtham

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena has been called in as cover for K Gowtham in the India A squad for the first four-day game in Thiruvananthapuram against South Africa A. Gowtham, the Karnataka all-rounder, is unwell and being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

September 8, 2019
Saxena, the off-spinning all-rounder who represents Kerala, has been one of the consistent performers in domestic cricket over the last few years. He was awarded the best domestic all-rounder in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18 by BCCI, but bigger rewards in terms of selections have always evaded him.

Apart from a three-match stint five years earlier and a couple of matches against England Lions earlier this year, Saxena has not found himself even in the India A squads. He wasn't picked in the squad for the tour of West Indies and the same fate followed in the home series against South Africa A, before the latest development.

Saxena achieved a rare feat in the Duleep Trophy last month when he became the only uncapped player to score over 6,000 runs beside scalping 300 wickets in first-class cricket.

Saxena has played 113 first-class matches, scoring 6044 runs at an average of 37.30 and picking 305 wickets.

