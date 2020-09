JAM vs BOK Dream11 Predictions, Jharkhand T20 League, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Captain / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Jamshedpur Jugglers stand a chance to avenge their previous defeat when they take on Bokaro Blasters in the Jharkhand T20 League Match 30 on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

It would be, however, a very tough task, given their poor performance showing in the tournament, having won only 2 matches out of 9. BOK, on the other hand, will look to snatch the top position from Dhanbad by registering a big victory. Despite the loss against Singhbum Strickers yesterday, they have got the goods to come back stronger here. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters Live Streaming

All matches of Jharkhand T20 League 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters: Match Details

September 29 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters captain: Vikash Singh

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters vice-captain: Rahul Prasad

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters wicketkeeper: Pappu Singh

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Vivek Kumar, Pappu Singh

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters all-rounders: Vikash Singh, Rahul Prasad, Atul Singh Surwar

Jharkhand T20 League 2020 JAM vs BOK Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters bowlers: Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Mithun Kumar, Ashish Kumar

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Vivek Kumar, Pappu Singh, Shresth Sagar, Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Mithun Kumar

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Vikash Vishal, Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Yuvraj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Prem Kumar, Chourasiya, Vikash Singh, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pankaj Yadav