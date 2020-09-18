JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 18, 2020

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Captain / JAM vs BOK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details

FanCode

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Match Details

September 17 – 9:30 AM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

JAM vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shresth Sagar

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar, Rajandeep Singh

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Atul Singh Surwar (CAPTAIN), Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Vikash Singh

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jaskaran Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar-Jr (VICE CAPTAIN)

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers : Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi, Rahil Khan, Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Sankat Tripathi

Bokaro Blasters : Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar-Jr.

