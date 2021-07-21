JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 21, 1:00 PM IST

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters: The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Jamshedpur Jugglers squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 21, Wednesday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 1:00 PM IST.

It will be a clash of the table-toppers as both Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters have faired well in the T20 Championship thus far. Jamshedpur Jugglers started their campaign in the tournament with two back-to-back victories. However, a team registered a loss in their last match against Dhanbad Dynamos. With two victories and one loss under their belt, Jamshedpur are currently atop the points table.

Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, find themselves sitting at the second position due to a low net run rate. Just like Jamshedpur, Bokaro have also won two league games while losing one match. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Singhbhum Strikers in their last match.

The cricket fans can expect a cracking of a game on Wednesday since both Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters will be desperate to return back to the winning ways after losing their previous match.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs BOK Telecast

The Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters match will not be broadcasted in India.

JAM vs BOK Live Streaming

The match between JAM vs BOK is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

JAM vs BOK Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters on July 21, Wednesday at 1:00 PM IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- K Kushagra

Vice-Captain- V Vishal

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: P Kumar, A Kumar

Batsmen: V Kumar, V Vishal, K Kushagra

All-rounders: V Singh, A S Surwar, V Singh

Bowlers: J Singh, P Kumar, A Kumar

JAM vs BOK Probable XIs:

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

