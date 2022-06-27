JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2022 match, June 28, 09:00 AM IST

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters: Jamshedpur Jugglers will fight a battle with Bokaro Blasters on Tuesday at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. This will be the second encounter between the two teams this season. In their first game, Bokaro Blasters recorded a victory by 25 runs.

Rain played a big part in the match as Jugglers batted for only five overs when they were scheduled to chase a target of 114 runs. Speaking about their overall performance, Blasters have an edge. They are currently the top side in the competition with six wins and just two losses.

The team is on a three-match winning streak. They defeated Singhbhum Strikers in their most recent game by eight wickets. Vishal Singh was the man of the match as he played a knock of not out 75 runs to help his team chase 139 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jugglers are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team has so far collected only eight points from two wins and six losses. They are heading into the Tuesday game after losing to Dhanbad Dynamos by seven runs.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs BOK Telecast

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters game will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs BOK Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs BOK Match Details

The JAM vs BOK match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 9:00 AM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Satya Setu

Vice-Captain – Sachin Tiwary

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pankaj Kumar

Batters: Kumar Suraj, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Sachin Tiwary

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh

Bowlers: Arpit Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Nishikant Kumar

JAM vs BOK Probable XIs:

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Nishikant Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty(c), Vivek Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Aryan Hooda, Vikash Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Choubey, Kamal Kumar, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Vijay Jena

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh(c), Satya Setu, Bhanu Anand(wk), Pratik Bhagat, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Pankaj Yadav

