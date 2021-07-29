JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 29, 09:00 AM IST

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters: The 25th match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Jamshedpur Jugglers squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 29, Thursday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 AM IST.

The cricket fans can expect a splendid game of cricket on Thursday as both Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters will be desperate to return back to the winning ways after losing their last match. Jugglers will have a slight advantage over Blaster as the last time when the two teams locked horns with each other, JAM scripted a win by eight wickets.

Jamshedpur Jugglers are sitting at the second position on the points table with five victories from eight league games. They lost their last game to Dhanbad Dynamos by ten wickets. The Blasters, on the other hand, have won four games while losing as many matches. They are currently fourth in the points table. Their most recent match of Jharkhand T20 League 2021 saw them registering a defeat at the hands of Singhbhum Strikers by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs BOK Telecast

The Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters match will not be broadcasted in India.

JAM vs BOK Live Streaming

The JAM vs BOK match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

JAM vs BOK Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Bokaro Blasters on July 29, Thursday at 09:00 AM IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- K Kushagra

Vice-Captain- V Vishal

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pappu Singh, Shresth Sagar

Batsmen: Vivek Kumar, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj

All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Atul Surwar, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Ashish Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav

JAM vs BOK Probable XIs:

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Atul Surwar, Rajandeep Singh, Kumar Ashtik, Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar (WK), Vishal Singh, Rahil Khan, Ashish Kumar, Mithun Kumar, Prakash Seet

Bokaro Blasters: Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (WK), Vikash Vishal (C), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Aman Kumar shah, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Ranjan, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Pratik Kumar

