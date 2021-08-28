JAM vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's CPL 2021, 12:00 AM IST

JAM Vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals Caribbean Premier League: Jamaica Tallawahs will be squaring off against Barbados Royals on Sunday at 12:00 am IST. Tallawahs started their campaign with a bang after crushing St Lucia Kings by 120 runs. Andre Russell, as expected, was awarded the player of the match after he slammed a half century in 14 balls and remained unbeaten.

Barbados, on the contrary, have lost both of their matches played so far. They are placed at the second last spot of the points table as they are yet to open their account. Hopes are high from Sherfane Rutherfordand and Dwayne Bravo as they seemed to be back in some form during their last match. Rutherford crossed the half century benchmark while Bravo remained not out at 47 runs.

The match will be played at the Warner Park, St Kitts.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals here is everything you need to know:

JAM Vs BR Telecast

The match will not be televised on TV in India.

JAM Vs BR Live Streaming

You can watch the match online through FanCode app.

JAM Vs BR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 28 at Warner Park, St Kitts. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

JAM Vs BR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for JAM Vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton, Johnson Charles

Batsmen – Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders – Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Migael Pretorius, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir

JAM Vs BR Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Chris Green, Carlos Brathwaite, Qais Ahmed, Fidel Edwards, Migael Pretorius, Chadwick Walton, Shamarh Brookes, Haider Ali, Jason Mohammed

Barbados Royals: Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Hayden Walsh Jr, Mohammad Amir, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Jason Holder

