JAM vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The 6ixty Men 2022 match, August 27, 03:00 AM IST

JAM vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The 6ixty Men 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals:

An exciting cricket battle awaits the fans as Jamaica Tallawahs will be locking horns with Barbados Royals. The two teams will be pumped up on Saturday as they got off to a dream start in the tournament.

Jamaica Tallawahs looked absolutely lethal in the curtain-raiser against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. They secured a massive 55-run victory by defending 139 runs in 60 balls. Fabien Allen was the star performer for the Tallawahs with a knock of 18-ball 45.

Barbados Royals defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening match by three wickets. Batting first, the Riders posted a score of 76 runs. Chasing the total, the Royals won in 6.3 overs as Corbin Bosch smacked 42 runs.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs BR Telecast

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals game will not be telecast in India

JAM vs BR Live Streaming

The 6ixty Men 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs BR Match Details

JAM vs BR match will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 3:00 AM IST on August 27, Saturday.

JAM vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – David Willey

Vice-Captain – Teddy Bishop

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo, Azam Khan, Devon Thomas

Batters: Teddy Bishop, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Jamie Merchant

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Chris Green, Mohammad Aamir

JAM vs BR Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Migael Pretorius, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell(c), Mohammad Aamir, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Joshua Merchant, Amir Jangoo (wk), Chris Green

Barbados Royals: Obed McCoy, Devon Thomas, Azam Khan (wk), Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector, Jason Holder (c), Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Teddy Bishop, Rakheem Cornwall

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here