JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 15, 2020

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details

FanCode

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Match Details

September 15 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Arnav Sinha (CAPTAIN), Kumar Survarn, Ronit Singh, Vivek Kumar

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Atul Singh Surwar, Amit Kumar-II

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Md Nasim, Alok Sharma (VICE CAPTAIN), Mithun Kumar

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers : Shreshth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Mithun Kumar, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad

Dumka Daredevils : Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Nishikant Kumar

Follow @CricketNext for more

JAM vs DUM Dream11/JAM vs DUM Dream11 prediction/JAM vs DUM Dream11 team/JAM vs DUM Dream11 top picks/JAM vs DUM/Dream11/JAM vs DUM Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips