JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 15, 2020
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 15 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Arnav Sinha (CAPTAIN), Kumar Survarn, Ronit Singh, Vivek Kumar
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Atul Singh Surwar, Amit Kumar-II
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Md Nasim, Alok Sharma (VICE CAPTAIN), Mithun Kumar
JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Jamshedpur Jugglers : Shreshth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Mithun Kumar, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad
Dumka Daredevils : Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Nishikant Kumar
