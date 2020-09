JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 24, 2020

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs DUM Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs DUM Dream11 Captain / JAM vs DUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | After losing their last match to Ranchi Raiders, Dumka Daredevils will be back on the field to change their record by registering a win against Jamshedpur Jugglers in their scheduled fixture on September 24, Thursday. The JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League match will take place at 1.30pm IST at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

Jamshedpur Jugglers have managed to win only one game in the tournament so far, while they lost five others. Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, have been performing better, winning three out of their five matches.

This year, the Jharkhand T20 League will have six teams, each one representing different zones of the state. The six teams are from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Live Streaming Details

The JAM vs DUM match can be viewed on FanCode App.

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Live Score/Scorecard

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Match Details

September 24 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

JAM vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Wicketkeeper: Shresth Sagar,

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Batsmen: Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils All-rounders: Atul Singh Surwar (CAPTAIN), Rahul Prasad, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils Bowlers: Supriyo Chakraborty (VICE CAPTAIN), Sonu Kr-Singh, Jaskaran Singh