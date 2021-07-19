JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 19, 01:00 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: JAM vs DUM dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Jamshed Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils July 19, 01:00 pm IST

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Jamshed Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils:

The sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Jamshed Jugglers squaring off against Dumka Daredevils. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 19, Sunday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 pm IST.

Both Jamshed Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils got off to flying start in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. Jamshed Jugglers started their campaign in the T20 Championship with a victory over Singhbhum Strikers by four wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method. They are sitting at the third position on the points table.

Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, defeated Dhanbad Dynamos by seven wickets in their first match of the Jharkhand T20 League. They are placed a rung above Jamshed Jugglers in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Jamshed Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs DUM Telecast

The Jamshed Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils match will not be broadcasted in India.

JAM vs DUM Live Streaming

The match between JAM vs DUM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

JAM vs DUM Match Details

The sixth match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Jamshed Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils on July 19, Monday at 01:00 pm IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- V Singh

Vice-Captain- M Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: B Anand

Batsmen: V Kumar, A Sinha, R Khan, U Sethi

All-rounders: M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Singh

Bowlers: V Anand, J Singh, N Kumar

JAM vs DUM Probable XIs:

Jamshed Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Dumka Daredevils: Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (c), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay

