JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 27, 09:00 am IST

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils: Jamshedpur Jugglers will lock horns against Dumka Daredevils in the 21st match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 27, Tuesday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 am IST.

Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils are experiencing completely different rides in the T20 Championship. Jamshedpur Jugglers are sitting at the second position on the points table with eight points under their belt. They have scripted victory in four out of six league games.

Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, seems to have lost their plot. The team started their run in the competition with a victory. However, they have failed to maintain the winning momentum. Daredevils are languishing at the second last spot with just two wins from six matches.

In addition, the last time when the two teams were up against each other, Jamshedpur Jugglers outclassed Dumka Daredevils by 30 runs.

Ahead of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs DUM Telecast

The encounter between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils will not be broadcasted in India.

JAM vs DUM Live Streaming

The match between JAM and DUM will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

JAM vs DUM Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on July 27, Tuesday at 09:00 am IST

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohit Kumar

Vice-Captain- Shresth Sagar

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bhanu Anand, Shresth Sagar

Batsmen: Vivek Kumar, Ram Roshan Sharan, Arnav Sinha

All-rounders: Mohit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Sonu Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Ashish Kumar

JAM vs DUM Probable XIs:

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Tannay Khandelwal, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar(wk), Vivek Kumar, Atul Surwar, Amit Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Arvind Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Ashish Kumar

Dumka Daredevils: Mohit Kumar, Sonu Singh, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand(wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar.

