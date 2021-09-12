JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s CPL T20 2021, September 12, 12:00 am IST

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL T20 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs will be up against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday, September 12 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match will commence from 12:00 am IST. Both Jamaica and Guyana have registered four wins each from eight matches that they have played till now in the tournament. Till now, the two sides had not faced each other in the league.

In the previous match Jamaica registered the win against St Lucia Kings by 55 runs and Kennar Lewis went on to become the player of the match. He had hit 56 runs in 24 balls. Lewis’ innings consisted of five boundaries and five sixes.

In their last match, Guyana defeated St Lucia Kings on September 8. Guyana clinched the win by 17 runs and Gudakesh Motie became the player of the match after managing to take two wickets in four overs.

The match scheduled for Sunday will be an interesting one. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran of Guyana and Shamarh Brooks and Rovman Powell of Jamaica are the players to watch.

All details you need to know about Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors match:

JAM vs GUY Telecast

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match will not be televised in India.

JAM vs GUY Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the FanCode app or website.

JAM vs GUY Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 12 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game will start at 12:00 am IST.

JAM vs GUY captain, vice-captain

Captain: Kennar Lewis

Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Keeper – Kennar Lewis, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith

Bowlers – Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs GUY Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Kennar Lewis, Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez

