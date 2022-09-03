JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 Match

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be bidding for a promising start to the Caribbean Premier League when they will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs. The Warriors are coming into the tournament on the back of a good run last year.

They were one of the top sides in CPL 2021, with six wins and four losses. The team’s journey in the league came to an end during the semi-final as they suffered a loss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets. Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Shai Hope are the players to watch out for from the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Coming to Jamaica Tallawahs, they got off to a dream start in the league. Tallawahs scored a dominating victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 47 runs to top the points table. Brandon King was the standout performer for the team, with a scintillating knock of 89 runs. They defended the score of 183 with ease as Nicholson Gordon picked three wickets, while Imad Wasim and Migael Pretorius had two each to their name.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs GUY Telecast

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors game will not be telecasted in India

JAM vs GUY Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs GUY Match Details

JAM vs GUY match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 07:30 PM IST on September 03, Saturday.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain – Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Kennar Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

JAM vs GUY Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, M Pretorius, Amir Jangoo, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell(C), Shamarh Brooks, Nicholson Gordon, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer(C), CA Ingram, Romario Shepherd, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, H Klaasen, Imran Tahir

