JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs SIN Dream11 Captain / JAM vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, Jharkhand T20 League,Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Jamshedpur Jugglers will look to bounce back when they take on Singhbhum Strickers in the Jharkhand T20 League on Saturday, September 19. The Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers match will be hosted at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. Singhbhum Strickers will be eyeing to continue their winning run when they take on the hosts. The Jharkhand T20 League Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers will commence at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In the last outing, Jamshedpur Jugglers lost to Ranchi Raiders by 10 runs. On the other hand, Singhbhum Strickers registered a thumping 7-wicket win over Ranchi Raiders.

JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League, Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers Live Streaming

All matches of Jharkhand T20 League can be watched online on FanCode.

JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League ,Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League ,Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers: Match Details

September 19 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi.

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers captain: Shresth Sagar

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers vice-captain: Aryan Hooda

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers wicketkeeper: Shresth Sagar, Sumit Kumar

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers batsmen: Wilfred Beng,Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers all-rounders: Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Atul Singh Surwar,

Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs SIN Dream11 team for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers bowlers: Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh

JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League, Jamshedpur Jugglers playing 11 against Singhbhum Strickers: Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi, Rahil Khan, Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar.

JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League, Singhbhum Strickers playing 11 against Jamshedpur Jugglers: Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav