JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s BYJU’s Jharkhand T20, July 25, 1:00 PM IST

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers BYJU’s Jharkhand T20: Jamshedpur Jugglers will face with Singhbhum Strikers on Sunday, July 25 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The two sides last faced each other on July 18. In the match, Jamshedpur beat Singhbhum by four wickets. Jamshedpur’s Vishal Singh was the highest run-scorer after he hit 63 runs from 55 balls, including six fours and 3 6s.

Both the teams are currently running high on energy, with a successful representation of their game in matches played so far. However, a win in the 18th match of the tournament today will help the teams to climb a step further.

Currently, the Jamshedpur Jugglers are satisfactorily sitting at the second position on the points table, with three victories in five matches played. Singhbhum Strikers are placed at the fourth step on the points table. The team have played five matches, and won just two so far.

The upcoming fixture will see the two sides meet at 1:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs SIN Telecast

The Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers match will not be broadcasted India.

JAM vs SIN Live Streaming

Those who want to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

JAM vs SIN Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 25 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

JAM vs SIN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sumit Kumar

Vice-Captain: Shreshth Sagar

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Sumit Kumar, Shreshth Sagar

Batsmen – Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar,

All-rounders – Bal Krishna, Vishal Singh, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad

Bowlers – Vinayak Vikram, Ashish Kumar, Aryaman Lala

JAM vs SIN Probable XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Rahul Khan, Atul Surwar, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Umang Sethi, A.Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Vishal Singh, Shreshth Sagar, Arvind Kumar

Singhbhum Strikers: Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan

