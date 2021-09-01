JAM Vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Caribbean Premier League, September 2, 4:30 am IST

JAM Vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Caribbean Premier League: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s match Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevin Patriots. September 2 4:30 am IST Warner Park, St Kitts

JAM Vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevin Patriots Caribbean Premier League:Jamaica Tallawahs will be squaring off against St Kitts and Nevin Patriots on Thursday, September 2 at 4:30 am IST. The outing will be played at Warner Park, St Kitts. As of now, St Kitts and Nevin Patriots are leading the point table with all the three wins and six points.

Jamaica Tallawahs are only a spot below them with two out of three wins and four points. The only match that Jamaica lost was against Barbados Royals. In the outing, the team fell short of 15 runs and had only totalled a score of 146 runs at the loss of nine wickets. However, in the latest match on August 31, Jamaica settled scores with Barbados after winning the match by six wickets. The team had made 155 runs at the loss of four wickets.

A major part of the credit for this victory can easily be given to Kennar Lewis who alone made 89 runs from 53 balls. He was also awarded with the player of the match title. Shamarh Brooks too made significant runs and contributed heavily in the team’s win. The outing on Thursday will be the first meeting between the two leading sides of the league.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevin Patriots here is everything you need to know:

JAM Vs SKN Telecast

The match will be televised in India on Star Sports Network in India.

JAM Vs SKN Live Streaming

You can watch the match online through the Fancode app.

JAM Vs SKN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 2 at Warner Park, St Kitts. The game will start at 4:30 am IST.

JAM Vs SKN captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Haider Ali

Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for JAM Vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton, Devon Thomas

Batsmen – Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell

JAM Vs SKN Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wicket-keeper), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan

St Kitts and Nevin Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

