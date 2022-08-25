JAM vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for JAM vs SKN 6ixty 2022, JAM vs SKN match 2, August 25, Warner Park, Basseterre, St.Kitts, 10:00 pm IST

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s JAM vs SKN 6ixty 2022 match 2 between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

The launch of the 6ixty tournament has sparked excitement among fans all over the world. The second fixture of the Caribbean event will pit the Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have many world-class players at their disposal. Brandon King and Rovman Powell will lead the batting line-up while Shamarh Brooks will provide the much-needed hitting prowess. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Aamir will also be featuring for Jamaica and will want to lit up the 60-ball tournament with his whippy pace and swing.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also possess a star-studded line-up. The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is back in action after a long hiatus and will captain the side. The weather forecast already predicts reigning sixes at the St.Kitts stadium with the Caribbean superman returning to action. Darren-Bravo, Evin Lewis, and Andre Fletcher will be the other players to watch out for from the Patriots roster.

Will Gayle and the Patriots fulgurate their opponents or will the Jamaican Tallawahs reign supreme in their first ever 6ixty match? Tune into FanCode for some mind-boggling T10 action.

Ahead of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs SKN Telecast

The 6ixty 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs SKN Live Streaming

The 6ixty 2022 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs SKN Match Details

The JAM vs SKN match will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts on Thursday, August 25, at 10:00 pm IST.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Aamir

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amir Jangoo, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Brandon King, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Chris Green, Fabian Allen, Joshua Merchant

Bowlers: Mohammad Aamir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dewald Brevis

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Possible Starting XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Starting Line-up: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell(c), Amir Jangoo (wk), Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Mohammad Aamir, Fabian Allen, Jamie Merchant, Joshua Merchant

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Predicted Starting Line-up: Chris Gayle(c), Darren-Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher(wk), Dominic Drakes, Izharullahq Naveed, Jaden Carmichael, Dewald Brevis, Qasim Akram, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here