JAM vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings, August 27 07:30 pm IST

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings:

Jamaica Tallawahs will square off against St Lucia Kings on Friday, August 27, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The third match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 between JAM and SLK starts at 07:30 pm (IST).

In the previous season of the league, Jamaica Tallawahs were knocked out from the tournament after losing to Trinbago Knight Riders by nine wickets in the semi-final. However, this time around, the Tallawahs will hope to go all the way. Going into today’s fixture, the Tallawahs will be high on confidence as they have added some able players in their rank in Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Chris Green.

On the other hand, St Lucia Kings lost CPL 2020 title after losing to Trinbago Knight Riders in the final by 8 wickets. Ahead of this game, the Knight Riders have named Matthew Wade as their replacement for Tim David.

Meanwhile, skipper Faf du Plessis is also expected to feature in this match as he has regained his fitness.

Ahead of the third Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings; here are all the details about tonight’s fixture:

JAM vs SLK Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

JAM vs SLK Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings can be live-streamed on Fan Code app.

JAM vs SLK Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between JAM vs SLK will be played on Friday, August 27 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between JAM vs SLK will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roston Chase

Vice-Captain- Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Tim David

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall,

Bowlers: Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Kesrick Williams

JAM vs SLK Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Jason Mohammed, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmed, Fidel Edwards, Migael Pretorius, Shamarh Brookes, Haider Ali

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Tim David

