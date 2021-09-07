JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CPL 202, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, September 7, 7:30 pm IST

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Jamaica Tallawahs will square off against Trinbago Knight Riders in the 19th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Tuesday, September 7, at Warner Park. The match between Tallawahs and Knight Riders will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST). This is the second time when these two teams will be up against each other in the ongoing CPL season. The last time they played against each other in this season, Jamaica Tallawahs were defeated at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

With two wins in their kitty from five games in this season, Jamaica Tallawahs occupies the fifth spot in the CPL standings.On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders are currently placed at the third spot with three wins to their name from six games.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders:

JAM vs TKR Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders will not be televised in India.

JAM vs TKR Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

JAM vs TKR Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between JAM vs TKR will be played on Thursday, September 7 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between JAM vs TKR will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lendl Simmons

Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Haider Ali,Lendl Simmons

All-rounder: Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Migael Pretorius, Ravi Rampaul

JAM vs TKR Probable XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell (captain), Kennar Lewis(wk), Kirk Mckenzie, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Jason Mohammed, Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Kieron Pollard (captain), Denesh Ramdin(wk), Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Darren Bravo, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul

