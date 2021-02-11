JAM vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
JAM vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
JAM vs TRI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Captain / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
The 4th match of the West Indies ODD series will see Jamaica (JAM) taking on the Trinidad & Tobago (TRI) on February 11, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.Jamaica and T&T Red Force will play their maiden game in this edition of the West Indies ODD tournament against each other.
In the last season of the West Indies ODD, the Scorpions won three out of their five matches,while T&T Red Force lost only one match out of their last five outings. They played five matches against each other so far and T&T Red Force have the upper hand with four wins and Jamaica Scorpions have a solitary win.
The West Indies ODD JAM vs TRI match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Live Streaming and telecast
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies ODD tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Match Details
The Jamaica Scorpions vs T&T Red Force match will be played on Wednesday, February 11. The match will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force captain: Nicholas Pooran
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force vice-captain: Sunil Narine
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell,Jason Mohammed
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jayden Seales
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Jamaica Scorpions probable playing11 against T&T Red Force: Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Jamie Merchant, Paul Palmer, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas
JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 T&T Red Force probable playing 11 against Jamaica Scorpions: Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking