JAM vs TRI Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

JAM vs TRI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Best Picks / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Captain / JAM vs TRI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 4th match of the West Indies ODD series will see Jamaica (JAM) taking on the Trinidad & Tobago (TRI) on February 11, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.Jamaica and T&T Red Force will play their maiden game in this edition of the West Indies ODD tournament against each other.

In the last season of the West Indies ODD, the Scorpions won three out of their five matches,while T&T Red Force lost only one match out of their last five outings. They played five matches against each other so far and T&T Red Force have the upper hand with four wins and Jamaica Scorpions have a solitary win.

The West Indies ODD JAM vs TRI match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Live Streaming and telecast

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies ODD tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force: Match Details

The Jamaica Scorpions vs T&T Red Force match will be played on Wednesday, February 11. The match will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force captain: Nicholas Pooran

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force vice-captain: Sunil Narine

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell,Jason Mohammed

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Jamaica Scorpions and T&T Red Force bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jayden Seales

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 Jamaica Scorpions probable playing11 against T&T Red Force: Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Jamie Merchant, Paul Palmer, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, Oshane Thomas

JAM vs TRI West Indies ODD 2021 T&T Red Force probable playing 11 against Jamaica Scorpions: Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons