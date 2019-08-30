Jamaica Pitch Report: India to Get Green-Top Welcome at Sabina Park in Second Test

Stung by a massive 318-run loss to India in the first Test in Antigua, hosts West Indies might well offer a green top for the second Test which starts in Sabina Park at Kingston, Jamaica on Friday (August 30). Head curator of Sabina Park, Michael Hylton, and his team have been working really hard over the last four weeks to produce a track which has plenty of assistance for the pace bowlers.
“Right now, we are at around 60 per cent with regards to preparation. I specifically requested that we maintain the heavy grass on the surface as this will help to bind the wicket together. I want to have a 60-40 percentage balance on this strip in favour of the batters; however, it will offer a lot of assistance to the bowlers as well,” Hylton was quoted as saying by the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper last week.
In the past, Sabina Park surfaces have had a tinge of brown, but Hylton believes that a green top would make for a good five-day Test wicket.
“When everyone gets here on August 30, I want them to believe that they are at Wimbledon on the first morning – green, green, green ... . That’s what I want them to see, and the team that executes the two disciplines well will get the desired result,” he added.
The West Indies have won only one out of the last five Tests played at the Sabina Park. The solitary win came against Bangladesh last year in July, when skipper Jason Holder picked up 11 wickets.
The last time the West Indies played India at Sabina Park, Holder and his men held on for a draw, with all-rounder Roston Chase scoring an unbeaten 137 to save the match.
