BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

79/3 (26.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

257/4 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
BBL, 2019/20 Match 12, Perth Stadium, Perth, 26 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

174/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

39/5 (7.5)

Perth Scorchers need 137 runs in 75 balls at 10.96 rpo

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Play 150 Tests

England's leading pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances. He achieved the rare feat while making a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning Thursday at the SuperSport Park.

IANS |December 26, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
England's James Anderson. (Source: Twitter)

Centurion: England's leading pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances. He achieved the rare feat while making a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning Thursday at the SuperSport Park.

The 37-year-old made a terrific comeback as he scalped Dean Elgar with the very first ball he bowled.

After Anderson, his compatriot Stuart Broad is second on the list with 135 Test appearances. Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh comes next with 132 Tests appearances.

Anderson also became the ninth cricketer to reach the 150-Test milestone -- joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis.

The right-handed bowler last represented England in the first Ashes Test when he had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. After that, he also missed the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Anderson, who made his Test debut at the age of 20, is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket.

Former captain Alastair Cook holds the distinction of being the most capped Test player for England. Cook played 161 Tests in which he scored 12,472 runs, including 33 centuries.

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
