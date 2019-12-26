James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Play 150 Tests
England's leading pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances. He achieved the rare feat while making a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning Thursday at the SuperSport Park.
