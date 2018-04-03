Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
James Anderson Becomes Most Over-worked Pacer in Test History

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 3, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
File image of James Anderson. (Getty Images)

Even though ace English pacer James Anderson might have failed to inspire his side to register a win in the second Test at Christchurch against New Zealand, the lanky pacer achieved a record that puts him in a list of greats of the game.

Anderson surpassed West Indies great Courtney Walsh to become the most over-worked pacer in Test history. Walsh had bowled 30,019 in his career, picking 519 wickets, while Anderson now has 30,074 balls, with 531 wickets in his name.

Anderson is fourth in the list of players to have bowled most deliveries, that is headed by Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Murali has bowled a whopping 44,039 balls in Test cricket, and has picked 800 wickets.

As far as the match is concerned, Kiwis managed to save the Test match against the English team. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner put in the hard yards to keep England at bay. The former struck a gritty 56 to take his side to a draw.

Courtesy this draw, Kiwis have now won their first Test series against England since 1999. New Zealand were set a target of 382 and finished their innings on 256 for eight at stumps.


