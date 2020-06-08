Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Anderson Brutally Trolls Hussain, Posts Toss Picture of Infamous 2002 Gabba Test

England bowler James Anderson has reignited the memories of then skipper Nasser Hussain's regrettable decision in the 2002 Gabba Test by tweeting out the picture of coin toss.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
Anderson Brutally Trolls Hussain, Posts Toss Picture of Infamous 2002 Gabba Test

England bowler James Anderson has reignited the memories of then skipper Nasser Hussain's regrettable decision in the 2002 Gabba Test by tweeting out the picture of coin toss.

Hussain had, after winning the toss, decided to field, that cost England dear.

This all happened when Hussain was seeking suggestions for a list of his “Top 10 moments” for Sky Sports Cricket from 1990-2020.

He made England's 2019 World Cup victory as an automatic choice, while asking for suggestions for other spots.

Sky Sports gave their own suggestion, which was, when Hussain got a hundred against India in the 2002 NatWest final. They also posted a picture of him giving the famous three-finger salute. Then later, Anderson too chipped in with his suggestion, asking if the other incident to 2002 would make the list.

Hussain too responded to the tweet. In fact he went on to post a video of Anderson and Graeme Swann enacting a the toss at the Gabba that year. “I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning,” Hussain wrote.

In that match, Australia stacked up 364-2 on the opening day of the first Test. The series ended with a 4-1 win for the hosts.

The West Indies are due to tour England next week, ahead of a three-match Test series rescheduled for July even though the coronavirus has claimed at least 48,000 lives in Britain, according to official figures.

International matches are central to the financing of the game at all levels, with the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating it could lose £252 million ($316 million) if there are no fixtures at all this summer as a result of COVID-19.

ashesaustralia vs englandJames AndersonNasser HussainOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more