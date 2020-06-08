Anderson Brutally Trolls Hussain, Posts Toss Picture of Infamous 2002 Gabba Test

England bowler James Anderson has reignited the memories of then skipper Nasser Hussain's regrettable decision in the 2002 Gabba Test by tweeting out the picture of coin toss.
Hussain had, after winning the toss, decided to field, that cost England dear.
This all happened when Hussain was seeking suggestions for a list of his “Top 10 moments” for Sky Sports Cricket from 1990-2020.
He made England's 2019 World Cup victory as an automatic choice, while asking for suggestions for other spots.
Sky Sports gave their own suggestion, which was, when Hussain got a hundred against India in the 2002 NatWest final. They also posted a picture of him giving the famous three-finger salute. Then later, Anderson too chipped in with his suggestion, asking if the other incident to 2002 would make the list.
Hussain too responded to the tweet. In fact he went on to post a video of Anderson and Graeme Swann enacting a the toss at the Gabba that year. “I still think this is a better version of that fateful morning,” Hussain wrote.
In that match, Australia stacked up 364-2 on the opening day of the first Test. The series ended with a 4-1 win for the hosts.
The West Indies are due to tour England next week, ahead of a three-match Test series rescheduled for July even though the coronavirus has claimed at least 48,000 lives in Britain, according to official figures.
International matches are central to the financing of the game at all levels, with the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating it could lose £252 million ($316 million) if there are no fixtures at all this summer as a result of COVID-19.
