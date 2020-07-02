WATCH | James Anderson Elbow Dabs Teammate Instead of High-five After Bagging Wicket
Finally cricket is back with England and West Indies series, though it was only a practice match between Team Stokes and Team Buttler. While one had only predicted till now how the sport would change in the post-covid days, the fans surely got a glimpse of it, where the wicket celebrations were only restricted to elbow dabs.
