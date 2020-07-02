Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 July, 2020

2ND INN

SC Europa Cricket

106/5 (10.0)

SC Europa Cricket
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V*

80/2 (5.1)

SG Findorff E.V need 27 runs in 29 balls at 5.58 rpo

WATCH | James Anderson Elbow Dabs Teammate Instead of High-five After Bagging Wicket

Finally cricket is back with England and West Indies series, though it was only a practice match between Team Stokes and Team Buttler. While one had only predicted till now how the sport would change in the post-covid days, the fans surely got a glimpse of it, where the wicket celebrations were only restricted to elbow dabs.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
WATCH | James Anderson Elbow Dabs Teammate Instead of High-five After Bagging Wicket

Finally cricket is back with England and West Indies series, though it was only a practice match between Team Stokes and Team Buttler. While one had only predicted till now how the sport would change in the post-covid days, the fans surely got a glimpse of it, where the wicket celebrations were only restricted to elbow dabs.

England Cricket shared a video, where James Anderson, after dismissing Joe Denly for 48, is seen celebrating with teammates. The only difference here was no handshakes and high-fives, but only elbow dabs.

On July 8, the series between West Indies and England will start. This will be the first time after a hiatus of four months that the fans will witness international cricket.

Earlier, England pacer Mark Wood said that the bio-secure environment that the team are currently residing in at Southampton resembles a sci-fi movie.

England will take on West Indies in a three-Test series starting July 8. The matches are being played in a bio-secure environment to safeguard from coronavirus infections.

"The bio-secure environment in Southampton, where we are preparing for the Test series against West Indies, feels a bit like a sci-fi movie," Wood wrote in his BBC column.

"When we first turned up, there was a huge tent outside the hotel, where we had to pass through to get our temperature scanned. We dropped our bags off so they could be sprayed before they were taken in.

"Inside, there are no room keys - you open doors with an app on your phone. There is hand sanitiser at every turn, and on the floor there are arrows, lines and footprints to show the way to go."

