James Anderson Expects to Be Fully Fit Before Ashes

James Anderson, who has been a key cog in England’s red-ball cricket for years now, is expecting to be fully fit for the 2019 Ashes series.
Anderson, who will turn 37 this month, had suffered from a "low-grade calf muscle tear" on July 2 during a County Championship match.
"We meet up on Monday and at the moment I feel good. I will keep bowling and we will monitor it,” Anderson told the BBC.
“If it comes to Wednesday and I'm fit to play then great, but if not I will work towards being fit for the Ashes."
The paceman also called England's ICC World Cup 2019 triumph ‘amazing’ but added that his side must now "re-focus" on the upcoming Test matches.
"It's a really exciting time for English cricket. I think it was an amazing final and the reaction to it has been phenomenal," he said.
"It's time to re-focus on to Test cricket. We realise the dangers that the Australian team bring to Test cricket, so we're going to have to be fully focused on that.
“We can't afford to hang on to the World Cup win. It's our job as English cricketers to try and carry that momentum on and hopefully an Ashes win will do that."
England’s one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s begins on July 24 before the Ashes gets underway from August 1.
