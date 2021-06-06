James Anderson is Playing at 38, No Reason Why I Can't Play Tests in 30s: Varun Aaron

Pacer Varun Aaron last played for India in 2015, but has not lost hopes of a comeback, pointing that he is only 31 and feeling as strong as ever. Aaron said players like Michael Hussey and James Anderson flourished in their 30s, and there is no reason he shouldn’t be like them.

“I am 31, but I don’t feel I am 31. In the last 10 years, I’ve lost 3-4 years to injury. So mentally and physically, I am 26 or 27. If I was continuously playing for 10 years, I would probably think I was old. That’s the problem nowadays. Many international players are playing at their best when they are 35-36 and it boils down to self-motivation, discipline and how hard you can train,” he told Sportskeeda.

“I feel India is the only place where if you are 30, you can’t do certain things. I don’t see that happening in other countries. Michael Hussey played for Australia after 30, Anderson is still playing, he’s 38, nobody raises a question. There’s no reason why a well trained sportsman cannot perform after 30. I am training harder than ever, there’s no reason why I should be fit enough.”

Aaron said he can still play Tests for India, adding he has not compromised on pace despite multiple injuries.

“I totally feel that I can play the longest format for India. If you are bowling fast, you’ve to bowl fast from the first spell till the end of your last spell. I feel you’re considered a fast bowler if your average for the whole Test match is about 140+, which means you’ve to constantly be operating in the high 145s. I’ve just put in a lot of work, I don’t doubt I can do it. I know I will do it, but it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

“As a person I am all or nothing, I don’t like to be in between. I would bowl as fast as I could or I would not bowl at all. Not bowl at all has not crossed my mind because I know I have not achieved my full potential when it comes to fast bowling. I have been hit by these injuries and every time I pick up rhythm and I’m doing well, something unfortunate happens.”

“But these are uncontrollables and whatever has happened till now has made me a stronger individual, it has made me understand the human angle of the game and of life as well which is important. Such stuff is more lasting but at the same time I am passionate about bowling fast. I enjoy doing it.

“When the keeper is standing near the 30-yard circle and collects the ball at his chest, there’s no better feeling than that. I can’t imagine myself running in and the keeper standing up to the stumps, that would be pathetic. I can never play cricket like that, that would be disappointing.”

