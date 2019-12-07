James Anderson was recalled by England on Saturday for their upcoming tour of South Africa after recovering from a calf injury, while his fellow bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow also returned to the squad.
The 37-year-old Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, last played internationally in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston in August before pulling up after bowling only four overs.
Bairstow, who has played 69 Tests, was left out of the recent Test tour of New Zealand but was named in the 17-man squad.
Fast bowler Wood is also back in the fold after sitting out of the 2-2 Ashes draw with a knee injury and side strain suffered during England's victorious World Cup campaign.
"It is not predicted that Mark (Wood) will be available for selection for the earliest matches," said England national selector Ed Smith.
"However, he will travel with the team and continue his rehab work with the medical staff on tour.
"There is no exact date given for his return, but the medical team is working towards him becoming fully available for selection during the tour."
Smith confirmed that off-spinner Moeen Ali remains unavailable after asking to take a break from Test cricket.
The opening match of the four-Test series starts on December 26 at Centurion.
Uncapped seamer Saqib Mahmood missed out after being part of the squad in New Zealand.
England squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow Return for England Tour of South Africa
Bairstow, who has played 69 Tests, was left out of the recent Test tour of New Zealand but was named in the 17-man squad.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests
Cricketnext Staff | November 1, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
Moeen Ali to Play for Cape Town Blitz in Mzansi Super League
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Joe Root 'Proud' Despite England's Series Loss Against New Zealand
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
WI v INDThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai All Fixtures
Team Rankings