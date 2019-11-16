Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 16 November, 2019

2ND INN

Qalandars

112/4 (10.0)

Qalandars
v/s
Northern Warriors
Northern Warriors*

24/0 (3.3)

Northern Warriors need 89 runs in 40 balls at 13.35 rpo

All matches

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

James Anderson Likely to Return for South Africa Tests

England pacer James Anderson, who did not feature in the national side owing to a calf strain during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in August this year, is likely to make a comeback when the Three Lions tours South Africa.

Anderson had left the field after bowling just four overs during the Ashes opener against Australia and will also miss England's two Test series against New Zealand, starting November 22 in Mount.

The 37-year-old will now join a training camp in Potchefstroom, and if cleared, will feature in the first of the four Tests against the Proteas.

"Jimmy is going out to Potchefstroom," Ashley Giles, the managing director of England's men's cricket, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We're hopeful. We think he is on track, which is great. The medical team are happy. The older you get, these things linger longer. We felt no point forcing it for this short tour," he added.

"It will be interesting to see the pitches we play on in South Africa. I think they'll be green, and they'll go for a bowler war and take us on. It's not something I'd take on with Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson, but it will be an exciting series," Giles expressed.

Anderson, who has played in 149 Tests for England, has scalped 575 wickets averaging 26.94.

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
