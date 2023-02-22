James Anderson Oldest Bowler in 87 Years to Top Test Rankings; R Ashwin Rises to Second Spot

James Anderson has become the oldest cricketer to top the Test rankings since since Australia great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 after returning to the top of the pile for the first time since November 2018. Anderson took seven wickets during England’s 267-run win over New Zealand in the first Test which has propelled him back to the No.1 rank - the sixth time he has done so in his storied career.

Anderson’s rise means Pat Cummins four-year reign at the top comes to an end with the Australia Test captain having taken hold of the spot in February 2019.

The 40-year-old Anderson, the prolific pacer in Test history, first became world No. 1 in May 2016 and last held the spot back in November 2018 when South African Kagiso Rabada rose to the top.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin though is breathing down Anderson’s neck having gained a spot to be ranked No. 2 while Cummins has slipped a couple of rungs to be ranked third best bowler in the world now.

Anderson has 866 rating points while Ashwin has 864. England pacer Ollie Robinson is fourth while Jasprit Bumrah of India remains in the top-five despite having not played a Test since July last year.

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has entered the top-10 list having skipped seven places to occupy the ninth spot. Jadeja took career-best innings figures of 7/42 in the Delhi Test against Australia.

Axar Patel, who rescued India with a fighting half-century in their first innings, in Delhi has gained a couple of places to become the third player from his team in the top-five allrounders. Jadeja remains the world’s top-ranked Test allrounder followed by his team-mate Ashwin at two.

Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon has gained two places to reach 15th after finishing with seven wickets in the second Test.

Meanwhile, in the Test batters’ list, Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st) and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) of England have achieved career-best rankings, as have New Zealand’s Tom Blundell (11th) and Devon Conway (17th).

