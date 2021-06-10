James Anderson on Verge of Breaking Anil Kumble's Long-standing Record

Keeping aside the controversies in the England camp for now, veteran fast bowler James Anderson is on the cusp of breaking a massive record. The 38-year-old will be looking to break into the top-3 wicket-takers in the world, surpassing former India skipper Anil Kumble, whose record stands at 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Anderson, in the first Test against New Zealand, had picked two wickets, which took his career tally to 616 wickets from 161 matches. He has claimed these wickets at an average of 26.58. That means that Anderson is only four wickets away from the feat.

Meanwhile, Kumble is only one of the two bowlers in history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat in Delhi in 1999, against Pakistan. On the other hand, the top-2 in highest wicket-takers in Tests are Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson had gone past Glenn McGrath’s record to become the highest wicket-taker among the pacers.

Not only that, Anderson is on the verge of picking 1000 first-class wickets.

“1,000 wickets does seem like a lot. In this day and age I don’t know if it’s possible to get that many first-class wickets any more. With the amount of cricket that’s played, there doesn’t seem to be that longevity in bowlers any more, and there’s loads of T20 cricket and whatever else going on around the world. It feels a lot," Anderson had said.

Kane Williamson ruled out

In a major blow to New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test match against England which is to be played in Edgbaston. This is a huge shock for the visitors who are pushing for a win and gain momentum ahead of the WTC Final against India which will be played in Southampton on June 18.

However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18. Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week’s drawn first Test against England at Lord’s, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March. The world’s top-ranked Test batsman withdrew from the second Test on Wednesday, a day before the match is due to start at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground.

