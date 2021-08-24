James Anderson Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During Jasprit Bumrah's Short-Ball Barrage

The bouncer-barrage that Jasprit Bumrah unleashed on James Anderson in his 10-delivery over on the third day of the 2nd Test at Lord’s against India continues to make news. Anderson is revealing his side of the battle, throwing light on how Virat Kohli-led India intimidated him with their line of attack.

Anderson has himself admitted he’s not a fan of short-pitch bowling. India exploited that weakness but the English players didn’t take too kindly to the tactics their opponents employed against the tailender.

The veteran, Test cricket’s most prolific wicket-taker among fast bowlers, in his column for Telegraph writes, “About halfway through the ten-ball over from Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli walked up to the stumps to speak to me. He said “you can’t be enjoying this can you?”

He continues, “He (Kohli) was right. I said to him “obviously not.” I’ve faced a lot of short-pitched bowling. It is no secret I don’t play the bouncer very well. Mitchell Johnson steaming in around the wicket in Perth was pretty tasty, for example."

While everybody was of the opinion that on a slow Lord’s surface, the ball would lose further pace once banged in short, Anderson found out that wasn’t the case with Bumrah ramping up his speed, especially for the short deliveries.

“But on Saturday at Lord’s the over from Bumrah was up there for intimidation. Everyone had been saying it was a slow wicket. When I walked out to bat Joe Root was at the other end. He said ‘when it is banged in it is quite slow so you can see it quite easily’."

“But the first ball I faced I didn’t see it at all. The first I knew of it was when it hit me on the head. Bumrah had obviously picked up his pace and from then on I just wanted to get through it unscathed and stay at the crease for Joe," he added.

Anderson also wrote about the time England had players who were more than ready for a battle of words on the field unlike the current squad which as per Root’s policy, believes in answering with their skills.

However, Anderson did admit that the heat of the battle helps him in staying focused. “It has given us time to reflect. I play the game a certain way. Getting into a battle helps me focus on my game. It makes me perform better but at the same time I have to take into account the team we have now. If you go back to 2010/11 and look at the England side we had then it featured guys at the peak of their powers. They were a bit more outgoing and different characters to what we have now," he wrote.

Anderson the third highest-wicket taker in Test history, also revealed why the reason why he doesn’t involve himself much into verbal volleys with the opponents is because there’s not much support.

“Now we go about our cricket in a different way so I have to remember that when I am on the field. It is pointless just one person getting into a fight with someone," he said.

“You come across all sorts of characters in cricket and there are many, many more I have played against who are more competitive than him and I have managed to deal with them, so it is just a case of trying to put a real focus on the cricket rather than the noise that comes with it," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here