James Anderson's 11-year-old 'Lesbian' Tweet Directed Towards Stuart Broad Lands Him in Trouble

England team seems to be in deep trouble, not for their on-field performances, but their conduct outside of it. Even since the entire racist tweets controversy involving Ollie Robinson broke out, gradually, other players’ names are also surfacing in similar cases. Now it is the turn of veteran fast bowler James Anderson, whose name is under scanner for a now-deleted 2010 tweet directed towards teammate Stuart Broad, according to a report in Mirror.co.uk.

In the tweet Anderson had said that Broad “looked like a 15 yr old lesbian!”

Anderson

Anderson is one of the finest bowlers in the world today with over 600 Test wickets, and is on the verge of becoming highest-capped player for England when he steps on the field against New Zealand in second Test. He will surpass Alaistair Cook’s tally of 161 matches.

Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer had clarified that the post was made 10-11 years ago. “For me it’s 10 or 11 years ago, I’ve certainly changed as a person.

“And I think that’s the difficulty – things do change, you do make mistakes.

“If there are any tweets from years ago, we do have to look at that, learn from it and be better in the future, try and make sure we know it’s unacceptable to use these sorts of phrases and language,” Anderson said.

All this mess in England cricket has started after Robinson was suspended from international cricket after offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013, surfaced online again. Robinson apologised “unreservedly” for tweets that came to light last week when he made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Although Robinson’s tweets haven’t been received well, many have expressed surprise at the magnitude of punishment he has been given by the ECB. “These were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they’ve rightly apologised,” said a spokesman for the prime minister Boris Johnson.

