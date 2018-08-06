James Anderson's Golf Swing Rebound Has Stuart Broad in Splits

Loading...
Following their thrilling win in the first Test against India, the English duo were seen enjoying their break by trying their hand at golf, ahead of the second Test at Lord's. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned for Anderson, as he was hit right in the face following a mean swing.
It’s not often that a tail-ender connects sweetly with the ball, be it with a cricket bat or a golf club. So when Anderson executed what looked like a perfect golf swing, he would have had every right to watch the ball sail into the distance, striking a pose for the camera. Except, no sooner had Anderson completed his swing than the golf ball ricocheted off the nearest tree and met Anderson square in the face! Broad was at hand to record it all, and the caption in the video tells us everything we need to know about how amused he was after witnessing the faux-pas.
Broad uploaded the video on social media and his post read: A) @jimmy9 is perfectly fine. B) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
A) @jimmy9 is perfectly fine.— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 5, 2018
B) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaf0Px3Wab
There is no threat of Anderson missing the Lord’s Test because of the minor incident, as Broad assuaged any potential fears England fans may have had after witnessing the video.
The second Test between England and India begins at Lord’s on August 9.
