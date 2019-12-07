Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

James Faulkner Set for Lancashire T20 Blast Return

The 29-year-old was instrumental in the club's maiden T20 title win back in 2015, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition, alongside team mate Stephen Parry.

IANS |December 7, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Left-arm Australian pacer James Faulkner will return to Lancashire for his fourth stint at the club for next year's T20 Blast.

Faulkner first appeared for the county in 2015 and has been one of their overseas players in the Blast since 2018. In total, he has played 40 T20 matches for Lancashire, taking 56 wickets at an average of 17.53 and notching 461 runs, with a high score of 73.

A veteran of over 90 white-ball internationals for Australia, the 29-year-old was instrumental in the club's maiden T20 title win back in 2015, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition, alongside team mate Stephen Parry.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Emirates Old Trafford for next season's Vitality Blast. It feels like a home away from home for me and I cannot wait to get started again in May," Faulkner was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Emirates Old Trafford is an amazing place to play cricket and I can't wait to reunite with the squad next summer. I'm determined to win the Vitality Blast trophy back for the Club," he added.

Lancashire Director of Cricket, Paul Allott, said: "James is a fantastic, well-rounded cricketer of significant experience and we are delighted to welcome him back to Emirates Old Trafford for a fourth season in 2020.

"He is the very definition of an all-rounder. He can bowl in any situation, which he has done successfully for us at both the beginning and back end of an innings, and is still a powerful batsman, not to mention his outstanding ability in the field too.

"His enthusiasm in representing the Red Rose is evident and he has established himself as a key figure in our T20 side. He is a proven winner and a great role model to the younger players," he added.

