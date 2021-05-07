Jimmy Neesham's Hilarious Remark at Jasprit Bumrah's Birthday post for Wife Sanjana Ganesan Grabs Eyeballs

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham can’t keep quiet on social media. He has usually taken digs at his friends and colleagues alike. Now that the IPL 2021 stands suspended, he used social media to stay connected with his Mumbai Indians colleague Jasprit Bumrah and did this in a humorous way. Bumrah who recently got married to Sanjana Ganesan wished his wife on her 30th birthday. Bumrah wrote: “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you.” Neesham was quick to quip in: “Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ (Trent Boult) for a minute.”

This was in reference to his partnership with Trent Boult. Both usually share the new ball for Mumbai Indians and hunt in pairs. As a result, the franchise has come out winning on most occasions.

The couple got married this year in March and Bumrah had to take a leave from the home series against England for this big day. The couple got hitched in a private affair where the organisers didn’t even allow the smartphones but later on a video of their marriage did come out on social media.The couple shared photos from their wedding in Goa back then and ended all speculations with regards to the same. They tweeted out two wonderful photos with the caption,”Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 which got postponed after multiple cases of Covid-19 broke out inside the bio-bubble in multiple cities in Ahmedabad and New Delhi. Things soon started to unravel and the tournament was called off. Ganesan herself was involved in the tournanent as a sports presenter. Cancellation of this multi-million dollar league has certainly impacted the duo.

