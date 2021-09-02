James Neesham’s Savage Reply to Fan who Accused Him of Playing for Money in IPL

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham is known to share social media updates that are laced with humour. He often comes up with hilarious and savage replies to haters on the internet. Neesham is not a part of the Kiwi squad that will tour Bangladesh and Pakistan this month. The 30-year-old will feature for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be held in the UAE from September 19. On Wednesday, the all-rounder tweeted to ask if the opening match of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series will be aired on TV in UAE.

Does anyone know if the @BLACKCAPS v @BCBtigers series is on tv in the UAE? If yes, which channel? If no, how can I watch it online?— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 1, 2021

While most fans responded with suggestions on how Neesham can watch the game in UAE. One Pakistani fan was not impressed with Neesham’s decision to play in the IPL. He went on to make a grave allegation that Neesham skipped the New Zealand cricket team’s Bangladesh and Pakistan tour this month “because of money”.

“Shame on you. Skipped national duties for money,” the fan wrote.

Shame on you. Skipped national duties for Money.— Mohammad TALHA 🇵🇰 طلحہ تنویر (@MTalhaTanveer) September 1, 2021

Neesham did reply with a detailed explanation. “I’m getting a lot of messages like these, so I want to be crystal clear. It is an NZ cricket player welfare policy that first choice players aren’t on this tour. I made a request for an exemption, but that request was denied,” he wrote.

I’m getting a lot of messages like this so I want to be crystal clear. It is an NZ Cricket player welfare policy that first choice players aren’t on this tour. I made a request for an exemption but that request was denied. https://t.co/m3CglBWFYF — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 1, 2021

After Neesham’s tweet, several fans told him he need not explain it to anyone . In the following tweet, Neesham wrote, “If it was only one or two idiots, I’d just ignore it but I’m literally getting 100 tweets a day about it.”

If it was only one or two idiots I’d just ignore but I’m literally getting 100 tweets a day about it https://t.co/v0edhGjsxB— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 1, 2021

Coming back to cricket, New Zealand fell to their lowest T20I total in the series opener against Bangladesh. This was Bangladesh’s first win against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, skittling them out for 60 in the first match in Dhaka.Bangladesh chased down their target in 15 overs to win by seven wickets and lead the five-match series 1-0.

