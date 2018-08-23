James Vince Named in 14-member England Squad for Fourth Test

Loading...
The Hampshire batsman last featured for England against New Zealand in Christchurch in April. The 27-year-old has been in excellent form in the County Championship, averaging 56 this summer, inclusive of scores of 74 and 147 for his county in their win against Nottinghamshire at the Ageas Bowl earlier this week.
Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: “The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad. James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match.
“James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the Specsavers County Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46, including 74 and 147 this week - runs that shaped Hampshire’s win against Nottinghamshire. James' match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer."
Speaking on Jamie Porter’s exclusion from the side, Smith said: “Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads. But the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of Championship matches. He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler.”
England suffered a massive 203-run loss at Trent Bridge, pegging back their lead to 2-1 in the five-match series with two games to go. With Bairstow looking set to miss the Test due to injury, and opener Alastair Cook possibly missing out on the game due to personal reasons, Vince is likely to named in Joe Root's playing XI as England step out at the Ageas Bowl next week.
First Published: August 23, 2018, 5:02 PM IST