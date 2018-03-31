Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: March 31, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir CA Appoint Irfan Pathan as Coach-cum-mentor

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) appointed former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan as the coach-cum-mentor of its senior state side for the 2018-19 season.

"He will be the coach-cum-mentor of our team for a period of one year," JKCA CEO Aashiq Bukhari said.

The 33-year-old Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals for India between 2003 and 2012. Pathan was captain of Baroda for the past two domestic seasons.

On his arrival, Pathan interacted with the young cricketers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and told them to work hard on their game in order to reach the next level.

