Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In their first match of the Ranji Trophy this season, Jammu & Kashmir will be locking horns with Madhya Pradesh. The two teams will play against each other on December 13, Tuesday at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu.

Jammu & Kashmir are coming after a decent performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. The team did well in the league round by winning five out of six league games. However, they could not dominate the knockouts. The team lost to Assam in the quarter-final match by seven wickets after failing to defend 350 runs in 50 overs.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh failed to live up to the expectations in the 50-over tournament. The team could not qualify for the playoffs as they ended up in third place in Elite Group D standings. Madhya Pradesh will be hoping to redeem itself in the Ranji Trophy.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) vs Madhya Pradesh (MP) start?

The match is scheduled to be played on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) vs Madhya Pradesh (MP) be played?

The match will be played at the Hostel Ground JKCA in Jammu.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) vs Madhya Pradesh (MP) begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) vs Madhya Pradesh (MP) match?

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) vs Madhya Pradesh (MP) match?

Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

J&K vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Jammu and Kashmir probable playing XI against Madhya Pradesh: Ian Dev Singh, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Umran Malik, Akash Choudhary, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Taizeem Tak, Yudhvir Singh

J&K vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Madhya Pradesh probable playing XI against Jammu and Kashmir: Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aditya Shrivastav (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

