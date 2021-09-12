Jammu and Kashmir's First Woman Cricket Coach Roopali Slathia Condemns Taliban's Decision to Prohibit Women From Sports

Jammu and Kashmir’s first women’s cricket team coach Roopali Slathia has slammed Taliban’s recent decision to stop women from playing sports. Earlier this week, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said in an interview to Australia’s SBS News that women’s sport was considered neither appropriate nor necessary.

Wasiq had said that he is not of the opinion that women will be allowed to play cricket in the country because it is not necessary that women should play sports. Wasiqjustified Taliban’s stance on prohibiting women from sports by saying that in cricket, female players might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. These things, according to Wasiq are not acceptable in Islam.

Condemning the recent decision by Taliban, Slathia told Times that it is a very “shameful” development. Slathia said that she has seen the Afghanistan cricket team work hard for the last ten years. The country had begun playing cricket in 2010 and the sport had just started developing in the country. Slathia further said, “It is not only cricket, if we see the overall picture they are going to stop each and every sport for women.”

Slathia termed the treatment of women and stopping them from participating in sports and cultural activities by the Taliban “very shameful.” The cricket coach also said that such a decision should not be accepted by the rest of the world.

Slathia called for an equal opportunity for women in Afghanistan and said that at a time when the world is talking about gender equality, if the Taliban goes on like this,then life of the women in Afghanistan will be like “hell.” Giving an example of women from Kashmir, Salthia said that the girls from the region are equally participating not only in cricket, but in other sports as well.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here