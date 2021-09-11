Jarvo or Book Launch Event? Indian Fans Point Out Poor ECB Management After Manchester Test Called Off

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a discussion with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Friday announced that the fifth and final Test Old Trafford in Manchester stands cancelled. The ECB in its statement had said that due to fears of a further increase in COVID-19 cases inside the camp, India will not able to field a team.

The news came as a big disappointment for both English and Indian cricket fans, and they blamed the bad management for the current mess.

While the English fans believed that members of Team India broke the COVID-19 bubble rules that eventually led to the virus inside their camp., Indian fans had a different opinion.

In a Tweet, former England captain Michael Vaughan had stated that ‘India has let England Cricket down.’

India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

The post drew sharp reactions with one of the users pointing out that the England board is to be blamed for the same due to its poor management, which includes large crowds, no social distancing, no bio bubble with fans running into the field.

England let Indian cricket down. Poor measures by England board. Large crowds, no social distancing, no bio bubble, fans running into the field.— chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 10, 2021

Giving a sarcastic remark, another user on the microblogging site agreed to disagree with Vaughan. He wrote that India did let down England by completing the fourth Test despite their coaches testing positive, while England certainly didn’t let India down by treating Jarvo as a joke and not a shambolic and grave error. “English cricket should also ensure bubble security is tighter, that means people like Jarvo from the crowd cannot go and touch players,” wrote a third.

Yes. India let England down by completing the 4th Test despite the coaches testing positive.And England certainly didn't let India down by treating Jarvo as a joke and not a shambolic and grave error.You've got it all right, Mr Vaughan👍— Ishaan Ahluwalia (@IshAhluwalia) September 10, 2021

English cricket should also ensure bubble security is tighter, that means people like Jarvo from the crowd cannot go and touch players!— ProVJ (@ProVijay) September 10, 2021

England fans blamed the book launch event which was attended India cricketers along with coach Ravi Shastri. Pictures of the same had surfaced online and were widely criticised by many.

They caught it a book signing which wasn’t sanctioned by the ECB and the Indian team went anyway……nothing to do with England or the ECB— John Lewis (@Lewie75) September 10, 2021

But the positive case came from book event not from the crowd.So it is not ecb's fault. — josh jhon bob (@joshjhonbob) September 10, 2021

Currently, in the five-match Test series, India leads with 2-1, as the first Test match was drawn.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here