Jaskaran Malhotra of USA, Becomes Second Cricketer After Herschelle Gibbs to Slam Six Sixes in an Over

USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra has slammed six sixes in an over during an ODI match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) to become only the second cricketer in the world to slam six sixes in ODI cricket. Earlier this record was held by South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs who slammed six maximums in a World Cup match against The Netherlands in West Indies.

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣!!Jaskaran Malhotra has joined an exclusive club of international cricketers to hit 6️⃣ x 6️⃣s in an over with a stunning assault from the final 6 balls of the innings as he becomes the first American to make an ODI 💯 with 173 not out! USA post 271 for 9 v PNG! pic.twitter.com/pCxHDQS8XO — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021

Jaskaran made the feat in the second ODI at Al Amerat, Oman where USA is playing PNG. Thanks to this superb striking, he finished at an astounding 173*, which is also the first international hundred for USA who posted a target of 271 in front of PNG. All the limelight went to Jaskaran who smashed as many as 16 sixes and four fours in his innings.

On March 16, 2007, former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs became the first player ever to hit six maximums in on over when SA took on the Netherlands in the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. Gibbs managed the feat in the 30th over of the match, with Daan van Bunge bowling and in the process, remained the first and only player to do so in a 50-over World Cup tournament so far.

This is how the carnage unfolded:

29.1 — van Bunge bowled a loopy leg-spinner around middle and leg, Gibbs charged down the track and smacked it over long on for a maximum.

29.2 — van Bunge bowled a similar delivery to the first one and once again, Gibbs came down the track to hit it over long-off for a flat six.

29.3 — van Bunge bowled it flat and outside off but enough room for Gibbs to free his arms and this time, he stood and delivered. Hit it flush from the middle of the bat over long off for another maximum.

29.4 — This time van Bunge bowled a flat, low full-toss and Gibbs crunched it over deep midwicket for the fourth six.

29.5 — Van Bunge pulled back the length but landed the ball short on off stump. Gibbs rocked back quickly and slapped it over wide long off.

29.6 — Enough of spin from Van Bunge as he looked to bowl a medium pace delivery but he only managed to bowl it short, Gibbs once again rocked back and pulled it over deep mid-wicket to hit the sixth maximum of the over and set a record.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here