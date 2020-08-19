Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Jason Gillespie Named South Australia Head Coach

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been named as the head coach of South Australia cricket team. Gillespie takes the spot left vacant by Jamie Siddons last season.

IANS |August 19, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Jason Gillespie Named South Australia Head Coach

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been named as the head coach of South Australia cricket team. Gillespie takes the spot left vacant by Jamie Siddons last season.

"I'm deeply honoured to be afforded the opportunity to coach the South Australian cricket team," Gillespie said in a statement. "The chance to work with the players, coaches and off field team at the SACA is very exciting.

"Team SACA is something I'm very much looking forward to being a part of," he added.

Gillespie is one of South Australia's most prolific bowlers with 54 Sheffield Shield matches and 71 Tests to his name.

The right-handed bowler famously signed off from Test cricket with a night-watchman's knock for the ages, a score of 201 not out in his final match against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

"The South Australian men's head coaching role is the most important in South Australian cricket, and we know that Jason is the right person to invigorate our program and push it forward," said South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw.

"He is a proud South Australian with a phenomenal coaching resume behind him, we have seen how he has worked with the Strikers, leading them to their first title, and I know Jason will give it his all to steer the Redbacks in the right direction," he added.

The 45-year-old currently coaches Sussex in England and will not be available to take up his role at South Australia until October.

"We acknowledge that Jason will be in England until October as he is committed to his role with Sussex until the end of their season," said Bradshaw.

"This is one of the reasons we are delighted to have Jason on board. He is a quality person, once he starts something he is fully committed," he added.

australiaAustralia cricketjason gillespiesouth australia

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more