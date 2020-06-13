Jason Gillespie Reveals Australia's Gameplan That Stifled India During 2004 Series

Former Australia bowler Jason Gillespie recently revealed how sticking to a simple yet effective bowling plan was key to their success in India in 2004.
Australia won the four-match Test series 2-1 and Gillespie said that packing the leg side and bowling a stump-to-stump line helped them more than trying to keep a fourth-stump line that is usually the norm.
"As a bowling group, we sat down and worked out how we’re going to [make an] impact for the team in Indian conditions. If we stuck to bowling the Australian line and length, which is that fourth-stump line and encourage the Indian batsmen to hit through the off side, which is what we were trying to do in 2001, we’re taking bowled and lbws out of play. But we are also conscious that by attacking the stumps more, we were playing to the Indian batsmen’s strengths," Gillespie told sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
"A lot of Indian batsmen are very wristy and play really well through the leg side. So, you think guys like Laxman, Dravid and Tendulkar, Sehwag.
"When the ball is on the stumps, they can hit the ball anywhere from straight past the bowler to square leg just by the use of their hands, very skillful players.
"So, we felt if you put an extra fielder or two on the leg side in catching positions and another defensive position on the fence and encourage the Indian batsmen to run more between the wickets rather than get those easy boundaries.
"We wanted to test their fitness and we just felt that if we kept charging in and attacking the stumps, eventually the Indian batters might miss one or two of those, and we can get an lbw or a bowled and that’s what happened.
"We got a lot of wickets bowled or lbw and caught – catching close to the wicket in that series. It was good planning and we implemented those plans well.
"It was myself, Glenn McGrath and Michael Kasprowicz as the seamer and Shane Warne as the spinner on that tour and Michael Clarke bowling some left-arm spin. It was a wonderful experience. It was great that we had a plan and it proved successful."
Australia won the first Test at Bengaluru by 217 runs before drawing the second Test in Chennai and then sealing the series in Chennai with a resounding 342-run win. India got a consolation win in Mumbai by 13 runs.
