Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Jason Gillespie Reveals Australia's Gameplan That Stifled India During 2004 Series

Former Australia bowler Jason Gillespie recently revealed how sticking to a simple yet effective bowling plan was key to their success in India in 2004.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
Jason Gillespie Reveals Australia's Gameplan That Stifled India During 2004 Series

Former Australia bowler Jason Gillespie recently revealed how sticking to a simple yet effective bowling plan was key to their success in India in 2004.

Australia won the four-match Test series 2-1 and Gillespie said that packing the leg side and bowling a stump-to-stump line helped them more than trying to keep a fourth-stump line that is usually the norm.

"As a bowling group, we sat down and worked out how we’re going to [make an] impact for the team in Indian conditions. If we stuck to bowling the Australian line and length, which is that fourth-stump line and encourage the Indian batsmen to hit through the off side, which is what we were trying to do in 2001, we’re taking bowled and lbws out of play. But we are also conscious that by attacking the stumps more, we were playing to the Indian batsmen’s strengths," Gillespie told sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

"A lot of Indian batsmen are very wristy and play really well through the leg side. So, you think guys like Laxman, Dravid and Tendulkar, Sehwag.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Retained Fierce Passion for Cricket Despite Challenges, Says VVS Laxman

"When the ball is on the stumps, they can hit the ball anywhere from straight past the bowler to square leg just by the use of their hands, very skillful players.

"So, we felt if you put an extra fielder or two on the leg side in catching positions and another defensive position on the fence and encourage the Indian batsmen to run more between the wickets rather than get those easy boundaries.

"We wanted to test their fitness and we just felt that if we kept charging in and attacking the stumps, eventually the Indian batters might miss one or two of those, and we can get an lbw or a bowled and that’s what happened.

"We got a lot of wickets bowled or lbw and caught – catching close to the wicket in that series. It was good planning and we implemented those plans well.

Also Read: David Warner Thanks Indian Student for 'Selfless Work' in Australia During Pandemic

"It was myself, Glenn McGrath and Michael Kasprowicz as the seamer and Shane Warne as the spinner on that tour and Michael Clarke bowling some left-arm spin. It was a wonderful experience. It was great that we had a plan and it proved successful."

Australia won the first Test at Bengaluru by 217 runs before drawing the second Test in Chennai and then sealing the series in Chennai with a resounding 342-run win. India got a consolation win in Mumbai by 13 runs.

Australian cricket teamcricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamjason gillespie

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more