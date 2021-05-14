Jason Holder Among 8 Barbados Tridents Retentions for 2021 CPL

The Barbados Tridents said on Thursday that captain Jason Holder, along with his fellow Barbadians Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Joshua Bishop have been retained for the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

In addition to the local playing contingent the Tridents have retained opening batsman Johnson Charles and leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who was player of the tournament when the Tridents claimed the CPL title in 2019.

CPL gets underway on August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis.

Tridents have eight spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

Barbados Tridents retentions: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Johnson Charles, Hayden Walsh Jr.

This will be the ninth edition of the CPL. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the eighth edition was held at two venues in the Caribbean between the 18th of August and the 10th of September last year.

The Trinbago Knight Riders had a great season winning all their ten matches in the group stage. They beat the St Lucia Zouks in the final to lift their fourth CPL title.

Kieron Pollard was captain of the Knight Riders while Darren Sammy led the St Lucia Zouks.

